ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk about options for adopting community solar projects in Maine from 3-4 p.m. on Monday, March 15.

“Community solar” is a catchy phrase with increasing public exposure that can take different forms. How do the different approaches work? Which is better? For whom? Under what criteria?

In her talk, “Is Community Solar Good for Communities?” Sharon Klein will answer some of these questions based on five years of community solar-related research, her experience as a member of the National Community Solar Partnership, and her sustainable energy work with communities and organizations.





Klein is an associate professor in the School of Economics at UMaine. Her research and teaching focus on the technical, economic, environmental and social tradeoffs inherent in sustainable energy decision-making.

The talk is free and available via Zoom; registration is required. To register and receive connection information, please visit the event webpage at https://umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event/talk-is-community-solar-good-for-communities/. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.