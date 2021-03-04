The Bicycle Coalition of Maine has announced three new cycling events to take place in 2021, including a women’s ride, a gravel grind and an abbreviated version of their signature BikeMaine event.

“These rides are being built from the ground up with health and safety as the number one priority,” says Bicycle Coalition of Maine Events Director Will Elting. “They will mix some memorable elements of the classic BikeMaine experience into smaller-sized events, while also offering a huge range of opportunities for riders of all kinds throughout the state.”

The three events — all of which fall under the new “BikeMaine Rides” umbrella — will be the Women’s Ride, the BikeMaine Weekend and the Maine Woods Rambler. Registration for all three events will open in April.





The BikeMaine Women’s Ride is a reimagined version of the annual event that was held in Freeport until 2018. Instead of one big ride, the new version will feature multiple small, socially distanced rides hosted by local clubs, shops, and other organizations throughout Maine — all of which will be led by women on the same day: Saturday, June 5.

“This new design will provide an opportunity for all self-identifying women—including trans, femme/feminine-identifying genderqueer, and non-binary individuals—to gather, celebrate, and support each other while riding,” says BCM Event Coordinator Emily Lozeau. “It will also allow us to cater to different confidence levels, geographic areas, and both on- and off-road riding, as the hosts can choose what type of ride they will offer in their area.”

Host registration is currently open to interested organizations.

The BikeMaine Weekend is a two-day version of the BCM’s signature, weeklong BikeMaine event that is traditionally held in a different part of the state each year and features overnight stays in multiple Maine towns connected by 55-mile daily cycling routes. The event, which included 450 rides and more than 70 volunteers, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 version will take place from Sept. 11-12 in Machias, and offers three different ride lengths — 10 miles, 35 miles and 65-75 miles — all of which showcase the breathtaking scenery of Maine’s Bold Coast.

The third event is the return of the Maine Woods Rambler, a single-day gravel-grind event that was introduced by the BCM in 2019 and held in Greenville. After a year off the ride will return on Sept. 26, 2021, with the ride’s new partner and location to be announced at a later date.

“All three of these events will have far fewer spots than the classic BikeMaine, so we encourage riders to stay tuned for updates and sign up as soon as registration opens in April,” Elting says.

More information about each event and details of the BCM’s commitment to COVID-19 safety protocols will be available via bikemaine.org/events as planning progresses.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is the statewide voice of cyclists and pedestrians. Since 1992, the BCM has led the effort to make Maine better for bicycling and walking by protecting the rights and safety of cyclists and pedestrians through education, advocacy, legislation, and encouragement. We support biking and walking for health, transportation and recreation. For more information, visit bikemaine.org.