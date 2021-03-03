The U.S. Coast Guard, in conjunction with the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force, saved 31 fishermen from a sinking Canadian fishing ship on Tuesday night.

The Atlantic Destiny, located 130 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, had a fire on board and was taking on water, officials said. 14 fishermen were airlifted by two U.S. Coast Guard helicopters, and six other crew members were hoisted by the Canadian Air Force.

Four crew members and two search and rescue technicians stayed on board to try and save the vessel, but were taken aboard a Canadian Coast Guard ship early Wednesday morning. The fishing vessel sank soon after, the U.S. Coast Guard reports.

The weather at the time of the rescue included 35 mph winds and 26-foot seas.