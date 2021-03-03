KINGSTON, Rhode Island — The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the fall 2020 dean’s list, which includes Abby Caron of Bangor, Madison Culina of Orono, Matt Hogan of Bangor, Emily Hussey of Alton and Katie Owen of Orono.

To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.