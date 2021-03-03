Take a closer look at bark, buds, and branches! The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust invites the public to a small-group, socially-distanced walk to learn how to identify trees in winter on Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m. at Morse Pond Preserve in Georgetown. Led by Cheri Brunault, stewardship consultant, participants will uncover clues to name the trees of the forest, even if they are not wearing their distinctive foliage. This program is great for budding naturalists or landowners looking to strengthen their knowledge of local tree species, as well as anyone looking for a thoughtful walk in the woods.

Brunault will share how to identify a variety of tree and shrub species that grow in Morse Pond Preserve using twig and branch structure, bud shape and arrangement, as well as the characteristics of bark. Morse Pond Preserve, just north of Reid State Park in Georgetown, offers a diversity of tree and shrub species to explore. Participants should expect to trek up to 1.5 miles through the quiet woodlands crossing gentle rolling ridgelines.

Registration is required for this free event by March 12 due to the limited class size; visit www.kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events to sign-up. Participants must wear a mask and remain six feet apart during the duration of the outdoor program. This is a light snow or shine event and depending on the weather beforehand, snowshoes may be strongly encouraged. The workshop content is targeted for adults and children 10 years old and older.





The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary. It maintains twelve preserves for public enjoyment and has protected 4,100+ acres of land since founding in 1989. FMI visit www.kennebecestuary.org or call 207-442-8400.

If you would like more information, please contact Becky Kolak at 207-442-8400 or email bkolak@kennebecestuary.org.