There won’t be any fans allowed at University of Maine home football games during the spring season.

The good news for fans is, the Black Bears’ games will be televised.

WVII ABC 7 and WFVX FOX 22 in Bangor and WPXT in Portland have negotiated UMaine athletics multimedia partner Black Bear Sports Properties to air all three home games from Morse Field at Alfond Stadium in Orono.





“We are very excited, after a long, too long of an absence, to have UMaine sports back on local broadcast television,” WVII Fox Bangor General Manager Mike Palmer said. “It may be winter, but the announcement put a spring in our step.”

The stations will carry UMaine’s home games March 13 against the University at Albany, April 3 against Villanova and April 17 against archrival New Hampshire.

WVII ABC 7 will broadcast the first game, while WFVX FOX 22 will carry the other contests in the Bangor market. All three games will be broadcast by Maine’s CW, WPXT in Portland.

“We’re thrilled to be televising Maine football’s entire home spring season,” Black Bear Sports Properties’ General Manager Justin Barnes said. “In a year without fans in the stands, it’s more important than ever that we deliver quality sports programming to all of Black Bear Nation.”

Scheduled TV dates and times are subject to change.