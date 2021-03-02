The annual Rainbow Ball is going virtual again this year and the lineup is awesome. Thanks to some great organizing work by our staff team and new intern, Christopher Dufour, the workshop list is growing!

The Virtual Rainbow Ball runs from March 10 through mid-May and will be a series of amazing online workshops culminating into virtual variety shows and art exhibits. Dufour has recruited several drag artists to host workshops on makeup and creating illusions. There also will be workshops for theatre and poetry and a virtual Passion Showcase.

The Virtual Rainbow Ball is free and welcomes LGBTQ+ and allied* teens between the ages of 13 and 17. Teens may sign up at www.outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs.





OUT Maine works toward a welcoming and affirming Maine for all rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions and gender identities. In partnership with their allies and families, OUT Maine supports, educates and empowers these youth in their journey from adolescence to adulthood. For more information, or to support OUT’s critical work on behalf of LGBTQ+ youth, please visit www.outmaine.org.

*Allies are individuals who support LGBTQ+ people and causes.