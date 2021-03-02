SOUTH PORTLAND — Northern Light Home Care & Hospice is pleased to announce a new partnership with Brookfield Properties, the management company of the Maine Mall, to offer vaccine clinics within vacant space formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports.

“To date we have vaccinated close to 8,000 people with most clinics taking place at our office in South Portland. This partnership expands our ability to vaccinate as many as 800 people a day which is greatly needed as the availability of vaccine increases. Not only is it vital to the community, but Brookfield Properties is committed to the effort as well as they are donating the use of the space. In addition, our friends at One Stop Rentals in Portland have donated the chairs and tables for the duration of the vaccine clinics,” stated Colleen Hilton, president of Northern Light Homecare & Hospice.

The new space will be set up this week with the hope of holding the first vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 3. As with all Northern Light Health vaccination clinics, CDC guidelines concerning populations eligible to receive vaccine will be followed. Online registration is available at northernlight.org, for those without internet access, please call 207-205-8551.





Northern Light Homecare & Hospice has also been focused on offering remote clinics and thus far has been to Calais, Waterville, Brewer, Peaks Island, Cornish, Limington, Waterboro and Kittery to help vaccinate those with limited access or who cannot travel. This week, clinics are planned for Monhegan Island, Biddeford, Bridgton and Stonington. In addition, work with senior housing locations and immigrant communities across the state is a priority and will continue to be a part of our comprehensive vaccination strategy.

