Home maintenance is often an obstacle to being able to age in place. Small tasks which were once a simple part of maintaining a home and a property become difficult, dangerous or even unattainable for senior citizens. Things like climbing a ladder to replace light bulbs or batteries in a smoke detector; putting the air conditioner in the window for the summer; cutting up a fallen tree branch after a storm, replacing a board of the front steps – all of these become challenges for people as they age.

Aging Well in Waldo County is forming a partnership with the District 8 Masonic Lodges in Waldo County called Waldo County Masons’ Elder Outreach to help homeowners meet some of these needs. Homeowners with minor needs can contact AWWC using our phone number at the end of this article. A volunteer will collect relevant information like address and project descriptions and decide if pictures or a site visit are needed. Dennis Elkins from the District 8 Masonic organization will evaluate the request and determine if it’s doable, and who might be dispatched to complete the request.

Funds have been donated by the Masons and set aside to handle small purchases of any parts that may be needed for the homeowner’s project. The homeowner will be contacted by AWWC to set up a mutually convenient time for the task or repair.





There is no cost to homeowners. However, donations to AWWC will be accepted and set aside solely to sustain this program. The help does not apply to any home maintenance which requres a skilled tradesperson (like an electrician, for example) or code enforcement.

To request help with a home or property, call 207-218-0207 and select option 2 during regular business hours. Leave a message and your call will be returned.