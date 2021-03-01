An arctic cold front passing through the state Monday evening will deliver strong gusts and below zero wind chills into Tuesday night.

Bangor is forecast to see wind chill temperatures as cold as -14 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday morning, with gusts as strong as 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The coast is expected to see similar conditions, with the National Weather Service predicting -15 degree wind chills and 48 mph gusts in Bar Harbor, Calais is expected to see the strongest winds, with predictions as high as 58 mph.

Northern and western Maine will see the coldest wind chill temperatures Monday night into Tuesday. The National Weather Service predicts -37 degree wind chills in Clayton Lake in The County, while Fort Kent, Madawaska, Caribou and Presque Isle are expected to see wind chill temperatures around -30 degrees.

Western Maine, from Greenville to Rangeley, will see gusts exceeding 50 mph.