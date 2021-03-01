ORONO — Maine Maple Sunday is scheduled March 27–28 and maple trees are being tapped in preparation for this traditional spring celebration.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension offers a selection of bulletins and videos relevant to Maine’s maple syrup season, such as how to plan for open-farm events during COVID-19. The publications include:





Educational videos for the home producer also are available:

UMaine Extension bulletins may be ordered or downloaded from the publications catalog, or by calling 207-581-3792 or emailing extension.orders@maine.edu.