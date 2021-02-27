SOUTH CHINA — Maritime Energy, the parent company of Maritime Farms convenience stores, has added another location to their chain of stores. Fieldstone Quickstop, on Route 3 in South China, has become the newest of the 13 Maritime Farms locations. With a fuel office, just up the street, this location will provide additional benefits to the Maritime Energy’s local fuel customers in addition to providing the same level of friendly service customers have come to expect.



As part of the acquisition of Fieldstone Quickstop, Maritime Farms has replaced the Subway previously located there with its own Lighthouse deli to offer sandwiches, pizza, and other food for takeout. The Dunkin’ Donut on site will remain a part of the facility, and the location will continue to offer Sunoco branded gasoline.



“We are very excited to bring the Fieldstone Quickstop into our Maritime family and have its employees join our team. Our fuel customers in the area can also now enjoy the same gasoline discounts as our Midcoast customers,” said Susan Ware Page, president of Maritime Energy







Maritime Energy is a full service, locally owned family energy company serving Knox, Lincoln, Waldo, Hancock, and Kennebec counties. Services include heating, cooling and plumbing installations, maintenance and repair. Maritime’s fuel products include heating oil, K-1, diesel, propane, and gasoline. As part of Maritime Energy’s fuel price protection programs, it offers participants up to 5 cents off each gallon of gasoline purchased at a Maritime Farms convenience store. For more information or to find a fuel office or Maritime Farms store visit: https://www.maritimeenergy.com or call 1-800-333-4489. The company currently has five fuel offices including the main office in Rockland, Maine, and 13 Maritime Farms convenience stores throughout Midcoast and Central Maine