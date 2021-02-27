Machias Savings Bank has hired James (Jim) Edwards as senior vice president of Cash Management Solutions, working out of the bank’s Portland office. In this role, Edwards will lead members of the Cash Management Solutions team, helping them to deliver simple and efficient Cash Management Solutions to Machias Savings Bank business customers.

Edwards was attracted to Machias Savings Bank because of the bank’s commitment to move Maine forward by growing the financial health of businesses and business owners across the state. He states, “I’m looking forward to working with the team here at Machias, who are part of a well-established community bank, committed to Maine and lining up to deliver the best experience to our clients – from providing the cash management tools that allow business clients to quickly and seamlessly process transactions to maintaining the best fraud prevention services to protect their business.”

Edwards worked most recently at Camden National Bank and has over 24 years of experience in banking, with the last 15 years focused on treasury and business services. He is a resident of Gorham.