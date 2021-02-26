Two University of Maine students have been awarded Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships to study in the United Kingdom for the fall 2021 semester.

Madison-Riley Powell, a third-year marine sciences major from Leicester, Massachusetts, seeks to enroll at Bangor University in Wales. Jonathan Warren, a business management transfer student from Tacoma, Washington, will study at Lancaster University in England. Both are hopeful that travel restrictions related to the pandemic will ease over the summer, to allow for in-person learning.

Powell chose Bangor University based on the exceptional research opportunities available there, and in part, due to the university’s location between the mountains and the sea. Her research will focus on marine conservation and the effects of climate change on marine organisms. Warren, who selected Lancaster University for its renowned marketing program, seeks to learn more about global markets while engaging with a new culture.





Powell and Warren are two of 900 undergraduate students who will use the $5,000 scholarship to defray the costs of international study. Recipients of the 2021 awards represent 397 colleges and universities across the U.S., and will study or intern in 87 countries. The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship program, which seeks to foster students’ engagement as global citizens, is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and is administered by the Institute of International Education. More information about the program is online.