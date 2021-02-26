Our Town Belfast seeks local artists

BELFAST – Our Town Belfast is seeking proposals from local artists to create and install designs in one of five downtown crosswalks. Selected artists will receive a $600 stipend for the design and installation. The goal of the project is to add artwork to five of the city’s downtown crosswalks while increasing visibility and safety and creating visual interest.

The project was inspired by previous related projects downtown. For many years the crosswalk from the Colonial Theatre to City hall has been painted with “movie stars.” In 2017 the Pedestrian, Biking, and Hiking Committee installed paintings of chicken feet in the two crosswalks from Main Street to Washington Street.





“This is an exciting project for our community”, explained Our Town Belfast Board Member and Design Committee Chair Pegi Miller “It is a great match to goals for our design committee, to beautify and encourage the use of downtown public spaces”, Miller further explained.

The project is funded in part by a grant from Maine Community Foundation, the Maine Expansion Arts Fund grant. Our Town Belfast will provide all materials and volunteer assistance with the installation and a stipend to the artist. Proposals should be submitted online and are due no later than March 26 at 5 pm. Proposals will be reviewed by a selection committee.

Board Chair Jen Harris went on to say “We are thrilled for the financial support of the Maine Community Foundation, because of their generous support not only are we able to install art in five crosswalks but we are also able to support local artists by raising their profiles and providing financial support.”

Each crosswalk was selected, and approved by Belfast City Council, based on the visibility and proximity to The Park on Main Street The Park on Main Street has been an ongoing project of the Our Town Belfast design committee. The goal for that space is to create opportunities for community interaction in the heart of our downtown. Adding artwork to these existing crosswalks will allow the promotion of these artists and their artworks by capitalizing on the existing traffic via car, bike, and on foot. For more information, to submit a proposal or to view the submission guidelines visit https://ourtownbelfast.org/crosswalk/