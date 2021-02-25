ORONO — Maine and New Hampshire high school students will put their marine science knowledge to the test by competing in the virtual 2021 Nor’easter Bowl hosted by the University of Maine on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Ten teams from five schools will face off from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Zoom for the regional round of the 24th annual National Ocean Sciences Bowl. Students will vie for 15 $1,000 scholarships offered by the event’s sponsors, UMaine’s School of Marine Sciences and College of Natural Sciences, Forestry, and Agriculture.

The National Ocean Sciences Bowl, an interdisciplinary ocean science education program of the nonprofit Consortium for Ocean Leadership based in Washington, D.C., is a quiz bowl-style academic competition that tests students’ knowledge of ocean-related topics, which include cross-disciplines of biology, chemistry, policy, physics and geology.





In addition to the Nor’easter Bowl, scholars will be competing in 25 other contests throughout the nation. The winner of each regional bowl will compete in the national competition sponsored by the Consortium for Ocean Leadership. The time and date for the competition has yet to be determined.

For more information, contact 2021 Nor’easter Bowl coordinator Katie Clegg at umaine.noreaster.bowl@gmail.com.