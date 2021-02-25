Northeast Hearing & Speech is proud to recognize a number of employees celebrating milestone anniversaries.

Executive Director Laurie Mack is celebrating 30 years with the organization. In addition to her role of executive director and clinical practice, she is a UNE LEND faculty member and a Hanen Certified Trainer for Early Childhood Educators. Mack has a special interest in interdisciplinary work, autism, early literacy and providing training at the local, state, and national level. She is an active member of Portland Connect Ed’s Starting Strong and the Westbrook Children’s Project, both community initiatives to improve kindergarten readiness and third grade reading levels. Her work in the community has focused on supporting parents, students, and early childhood educators in the facilitation of language and literacy with preschool children. She is a certified member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

Mack earned a bachelor of arts and a master of arts in communication disorders from the University of Maine. Prior to joining Northeast Hearing & Speech, she worked at York County Counseling Program in Saco, providing service for people of all ages and running a preschool program for children with communication disorders. She is a resident of Portland.





Speech-Language Pathologist Jackie Reifer has also been with Northeast Hearing & Speech for 30 years. Reifer earned a BS in speech pathology & audiology from Ithaca College, and a MEd in speech-language pathology from Northeastern University. She has worked in Beverly Public Schools, Perkins School for the Blind, and as a founding partner of Creative Tropism, a communication company in Boston. She moved to Maine to perform with Tony Montanaro’s Celebration Theater Ensemble. Currently, she runs several communication groups for adults with developmental differences, and one for people who also have dementia. Reifer is a certified member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. She is a resident of Pownal.

Speech-Language Pathologist Team Leader Tara Jacquet is celebrating 25 years with the organization. She earned a bachelor of arts from McMaster University and a master of science in communication sciences and disorders from the University of Vermont. Jacquet has been a clinician with NHS since 1995 and currently divides her time between providing speech and language services in the community and supervision of Northeast Hearing & Speech’s team of Speech-Language Pathologists. Areas of special interest include Early Intervention and Literacy. Jacquet is a certified member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. She is also a Hanen Certified Trainer for Early Childhood Educators. She is a resident of Falmouth.

“Northeast Hearing & Speech prides itself on the expertise and dedication of its highly trained staff, and these three are notable examples of that dedication,” said Jeff Selser, president of the Northeast Hearing & Speech Board of Directors. “In addition to demonstrating profound knowledge and growth within their fields over the years, these professionals have a longstanding commitment to the community that we consider to be the backbone of the organization.”