BANGOR — Eastern Maine Development Corporation has hired Thatien Munyaneza to lead their finance team as director of finance. He has 20 years of experience working in accounting, financial management and administration for international non-profit and educational entities across eight African countries, the U.S., the Caribbean, Asia, Canada, the U.N., the E.U. and the World Bank.

Thatien has a B.S. in accounting from the National University of Rwanda, and an M.S in financial accounting from the University of Quebec in Montreal. He has spent 13 years working for U.S.-based non-profits, most recently as finance manager at World Relief in Baltimore and then as Africa area finance director at World Concern Development Organization in Seattle.

“We are delighted Thatien has joined the EMDC team. His strong accounting skills and financial acumen is complimented by his alignment with EMDC”s mission. His career experience and belief that the community is at the heart of what we do makes him a great addition to our team,” said President & CEO Lee Umphrey.





In concert with EMDC’s senior leadership team, finance committee and the board of directors, Munyaneza will focus on financial budgeting while developing and implementing sustainable strategies. EMDC’s finance team works closely with other departments and partners to manage existing programs while incorporating new opportunities to support businesses, communities and workers.

Eastern Maine Development Corporation fosters public-private relationships and leverages resources that help businesses, communities and individuals reach long-term goals and prosperity. EMDC is the only economic development company in the state that provides services to these three groups under one umbrella. Their integrated programs and individualized services accelerate economic and workforce development through this holistic approach.