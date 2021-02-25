Local ArtBeat, conversations with local creatives about fresh initiatives in the arts in Midcoast Maine, presents “Design: Process and Muse” from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, March 1 on Zoom.

Featured guests are Elizabeth Oliver, founder and owner of People Places Things, and Abby Gilchrist, founder of Fiddlehead Artisan Supply and co-author of Modern Fabric. They will share their stories and passions for helping others access, understand and appreciate design.

Zoom registration is required at https://waterfallarts.org/event/local-artbeat/2021-03-01/.