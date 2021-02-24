More Mainers are still out of work than before the pandemic, but many job hunters are looking to work in a different field with higher growth potential or one that simply might offer a much-needed change.

About half of U.S. adults who are unemployed, furloughed or laid off and looking for work are considering changing fields or occupations, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. One in four women are considering a career change, with about 20 percent of them interested in science and technology fields, a MetLife survey last fall found. Some 58 percent of U.S. women said the pandemic negatively affected their careers.

