This story will be updated.

The University of Maine has cleared the way to hold its three home spring football games on the Orono campus.

University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy has approved athletics department game operations plans to hold games on March 13, April 3 and April 17 on Morse Field at Alfond Stadium.





To comply with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines regarding gathering sizes, no spectators will be permitted inside Alfond Stadium on game day. Only student-athletes, coaches, staff and personnel deemed essential will be in the stadium.

The health and safety plans were developed by UMaine athletics in collaboration with university health and emergency operations staff in adherence with state and University of Maine System guidance. Each home football game will be conducted and played under strict operational standards that have been reviewed and approved by the University of Maine Emergency Operations Center.

“All of Black Bear Nation appreciates the hard work and diligence our athletics and health and safety staff have done this year in support of our student athletes and our community,” President Ferrini-Mundy said. “Our players, coaches, and staff in all of our programs have been resilient leaders in our public health campaign. I am pleased we will have an opportunity to host games at Alfond Stadium starting in March. ”

Maine is tentatively scheduled to host three games at Alfond Stadium in the spring season, beginning March 13 with a home contest against UAlbany. Maine is set to host Villanova on April 3 before closing the regular season at home against New Hampshire on April 17.

All dates and times are subject to change.