Some people (like me) spend hours and hours during November hoping to cross paths with a deer sporting a set of antlers.

Not “huge antlers.” Not “nice antlers.” Just “antlers.” I’m not picky. I just want to see a buck.

There are others, like a man I chatted with this weekend, who had so many big bucks walk in front of him last fall, he couldn’t believe it. He shot one of ’em, and showed me the pictures of the rest. I was, in a word, envious. Or, in another word, sad.





On Monday, I checked my inbox and found an email from another lucky soul who has a monster buck visiting her quite often.

“[This photo was] taken in my backyard in Missouri this fall,” Linda Clark said. “Notice the doe to the left. I have seen both for several years, as well as their mother.”

The rack on the buck is impressive, to say the least, and later in the day Clark sent along some cool videos featuring the same buck, which I’m eager to share with you in the coming days.

Keep those photos and videos coming. If I’m not able to find a big buck of my own, at least I can enjoy looking at the deer that keep showing up on your trail cameras. And that’s pretty cool, in my book.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.