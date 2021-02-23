University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer virtual science cafés for teens in grades 7–12 from 4–4:45 p.m. each Tuesday beginning March 2.

Maine 4-H Virtual Science Cafés will feature informal sessions with University of Maine scientists discussing their research and what led them to their work. In the first webinar, UMaine Advanced Structures and Composites Center business development manager John Arimond will discuss wind energy research and development, wind blade testing and 3D printing production. Future topics will include studies of wildlife, archaeology and sharks.



The webinars are free; registration is required for each session. Register on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/learn-at-home/teen-virtual-science-cafes/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd at 207-581-3877 or jessica.brainerd@maine.edu. More information also is available on the UMaine Extension 4-H Learn at Home webpage.