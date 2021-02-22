Art Together Morning: Poseable Paper Puppets will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 6 on Zoom and in-person at 256 High Street in Belfast. Cost is $15 and the program is best for ages 7-plus.

Whether you join us in the studio or from home, you’ll have everything you need to make sturdy, jointed puppets to play with.

We will have safe in-person accommodations for five families – windows will be cracked open so we’ll keep our jackets on!





Register by March 3 and we will prepare a supplies kit you can pick up on Friday. Your kit includes everything you need.

For more information and to register, please go to https://waterfallarts.org/event/art-together-morning-poseable-paper-puppets/.