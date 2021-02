Join Bridget Matros and a featured guest artist for our weekly, interactive and creative adventure. The topics and activities change, but the inspiration and fun remain the same from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesdays.

On website: https://waterfallarts.org/event/art-time-live/all/.

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/waterfallartsmaine.





On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1qiSl58tpXhTe5k3MNCf_w.



Questions? Want to be a featured guest artist? Contact bridget@waterfallarts.org for information.