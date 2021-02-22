BANGOR — The first of the USDA’s State Technical Committee (STTC) fiscal year 2021 meetings for Maine will be held Tuesday, March 16 via Microsoft Teams.

The meeting is scheduled from 8:30–11:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

The State Technical Committee assists the USDA in matters relating to the implementation and technical aspects of conservation programs under the Farm Bill. The committee is traditionally composed of agricultural producers and other professionals that represent a variety of disciplines in soil, water, wetland, and wildlife sciences. The STTC includes representatives from several agencies including the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Farm Service Agency and the Maine Forest Service.





The State Technical Committee will meet quarterly this year to provide information, analysis and recommendations to USDA officials charged with implementing the conservation provisions under the Farm Bill. The Committee’s role is advisory in nature.



Anyone who wishes to attend via Teams should contact NRCS-Maine Public Affairs Specialist Thomas Kielbasa at thomas.kielbasa@usda.gov for information. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this meeting should contact Kielbasa by March 2. For agenda items and more information about the State Technical Committee, please visit the NRCS-Maine website (https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/me/technical/stc/).