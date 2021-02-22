AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) has earned the 2021-22 Military Friendly School designation by VIQTORY recognizing its exceptional service to veterans, military service members and their families.

“UMA is honored to receive this designation,” stated UMA President Rebecca Wyke. “Our faculty and staff are dedicated to providing a welcoming community for our military service members and veterans.”

“We are very excited to receive this designation from Military Friendly Schools recognizing UMA’s commitment to support our military service members and veterans, and their families,” said Amy Line, UMA director of Military and Veterans’ Services. “This has been a challenging year for everyone as we have responded to the pandemic. However, we have maintained the lines of communication and contacts with service members and their families through the use of virtual meetings and in-person contacts within the COVID-19 protocols.”





Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation are evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. Methodology, criteria and weightings are determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-22 survey with 747 earning the designation. The 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/.

Earlier this year, UMA was also ranked by US News and World Report as Best Online Bachelor’s Degree for Veterans.