BANGOR — Bangor-based consulting firm Mission Broadband has announced the recent hire of Jean Santora as project manager.

Santora brings to the firm over three decades of experience in product and project management, including more than 25 years at Verizon Communications in New York. Most recently, she served as a product development manager at OTELCO and spent time in similar roles at Consolidated Communications and Frontier Communications. In her new role with Mission Broadband, Santora aims to lean on her experience and raise awareness about the firm’s work to expand critical broadband access for communities in Maine and across the country.

“Jean will make an immediate contribution to our efforts to expand and enhance broadband connectivity in rural communities,” said Mission Broadband Vice President and General Manager John Dougherty. “Her extensive project management and telecommunications experience will play a significant role in helping our clients navigate the challenging process of finding the right broadband solutions.”





Santora holds a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from St. Thomas Aquinas College, a master’s degree in project management from The George Washington University and an M.B.A. in marketing from Fordham University. She has also earned three master’s certificates, including a certificate in internet marketing from the University of San Francisco, a certificate in executive leadership from the University of Notre Dame and a certificate in project management from GWU.

Originally from Haverstraw, New York, Santora currently resides in South Portland. Outside of work, she is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Southern Maine, where she teaches an undergraduate course in marketing. She also enjoys playing golf, reading history, cooking and eating at Portland’s many restaurants, which she hopes to return to soon.