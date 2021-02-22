BREWER — The “Catholic’s Divorce Survival Guide” is a 12-week program that will start at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 1 at St. Joseph Church on 531 North Main Street in Brewer.

Whether you were divorced 10 days ago or 10 years ago, this program, based on the teachings of the Catholic Church, will offer valuable insights for everyone seeking comfort, counsel and clarity. It features DVD presentations and discussions each week that will cover a number of topics. With the help of expert counselors, theologians, and priests, divorced and separated Catholics will be guided from pain and loneliness to hope and healing.

Practical advice meets spiritual growth through the Sacraments, the teachings of the Church, and wisdom from experts and others who have suffered through divorce. In addition, participants will discover how to work through the emotional upheaval of separation and divorce; learn how to navigate through new financial concerns; address questions of forgiveness, family and new relationships; and gain an understanding of the meaning and purpose of the annulment process. As participants experience this pastoral program, their lives are rejuvenated, their hope is restored and their faith in Christ and his Church is renewed.





Face masks will be required; all state and diocesan safety protocols will be observed. The cost is $20 per person (the fee will be waived for those who cannot afford it) and includes a “Personal Survival Guide” and all materials for the 12 weeks.

Pre-registration is required. Please call Linda Thayer at 207-947-0614 to register. For more information regarding this program, please go to www.CatholicsDivorce.com.