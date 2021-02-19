Healthy Acadia, in collaboration with Downeast Recovery Centers in Machias and Calais, will host a free webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to explore the facts and myths about vaping and associated health risks, and provide information about available tobacco cessation resources. Recovery coaches, non-clinical service providers, and others connecting with the Downeast Recovery Center are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The 90-minute webinar will run from 4-5:30 p.m. The first 30 minutes of the session will focus on supporting tobacco cessation and provide an overview of resources for quitting tobacco.

Participants will:





· Learn a simple way to refer others or yourself to the Maine QuitLink.

· Review language to encourage others to seek out help to quit smoking.

· Review the online referral program.

· Discuss the success rates through the program using a combination of counseling and NRT (Nicotine Replacement Therapy).

· The Maine QuitLink provides free evidence-based assistance for quitting smoking including NRT (Nicotine Replacement Therapy) to Maine residents.

“Facts and Myths about Vapes (ENDS)” is a one-hour informative discussion around the health risks associated with vaping.

Participants will:

· Learn about the harmful effects of vaping, statistics on youth use, and marketing by large

· tobacco companies targeting youth.

· Discuss facts & myths about vapes and how they differ from traditional cigarettes.

· See samples of vaping devices.

· Walk away with informative virtual and tangible materials for parents and teens.

There is no cost to attend and pre-registration is not required. Those who attend the full session will be entered to win a live prize drawing immediately following the discussion. Certificates of participation will be available.

Visit HealthyAcadia.org or find Healthy Acadia on Facebook (@healthyacadia) for the Zoom link to join the session, or contact Katie Sell at Katie.Sell@HealthyAcadia.org or Georgie Kendall at Georgie@HealthyAcadia.org.

This training is made possible with support from the Maine Center for Tobacco Prevention and Maine Prevention Services, an initiative through the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention working across the state to impact tobacco, substance use, and obesity.