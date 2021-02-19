HOULTON — Katahdin Trust, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, recently gave employees an opportunity to “pay it forward” during the holiday season.

Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement following Thanksgiving, is traditionally focused on giving to nonprofits. “We recognized that 2020 was a year unlike any other,” said Krista Putnam, Katahdin Trust senior vice president, marketing. “While the Bank continued to partner with organizations and nonprofits supporting our communities, we wanted to draw on the expertise of our employees and contribute to needs that were important to them in their hometowns.”

Katahdin Trust put out a challenge for employees to pay it forward. Each of the Bank’s 172 employees was given a gift card and asked to go out and make a difference, on a personal level, by performing random acts of kindness throughout the month of December. The response was heartwarming, with many staff members reporting that the act of giving was an incredible and memorable experience.





The challenge provided more than $2,500 in assistance across Maine. Employees purchased meals for their local emergency and utility service crews, surprised strangers in line paying for groceries and goods, bought supplies for classrooms, residents at nursing homes and hospitals, and made anonymous gifts to individuals they saw who were struggling through the pandemic.

“We have a passionate team of community bankers who are continuously striving to make their local communities better places to live,” said President and CEO Jon Prescott. “I am proud of the personal investments they make inside and outside the organization.”

To learn more about Katahdin Trust’s commitment to community, visit www.katahdintrust.com/Community-Involvement.