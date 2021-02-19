AUBURN — Central Maine Community College announced that it has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly School designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-22 survey with 747 earning the designation.

The 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine, found at www.militaryfriendly.com.





Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources, within a logic-based scoring assessment. We measure the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer), and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“Veterans and active-duty military personnel making the transition to college life often face many challenges. CMCC respects the sacrifices they and their families have made, and we work hard to provide a supportive and welcoming environment to them,” says John Bowie, school certifying official for veterans at CMCC. “We seek to make the transition to college as seamless as possible for them. We are honored to receive the Military Friendly designation again.”

“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community.” says Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships for Military Friendly.

For more information about Central Maine Community College’s student veteran programs, visit http://www.cmcc.edu/veterans.