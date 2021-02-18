If you’re of a certain age (like me) you likely spent plenty of time in your childhood watching the roadrunner get the best of good ol’ Wile E. Coyote.

I’ll admit that I sometimes found myself feeling bad for Wile E., who despite the best scientific advancements that ACME could provide, never caught up with his prey.

This morning’s trail cam star — you can call him Wile E. Junior, if you want — seems cut out of the same mold as that cartoon buffoon.





OK. Buffoon is a bit strong. But watch today’s video, and make your own judgment.

Tim Martin said he captured this video in his backyard in Cave Springs, Arkansas.

The video is a nighttime clip of a coyote that appears to be munching on something. Watch carefully and you’ll see an even larger potential snack — a deer — bound away on the left side of the frame. The coyote briefly turns its head, but seems satisfied to sit back and enjoy whatever it has found for a meal.

“Until we utilized this trail camera we had no idea such wildlife visited our yard late at night, especially in such a highly residential area,” Martin said. “I would recommend using your article and this footage to suggest that others install a trail camera on their property line as well because this really brings nature much closer to home than we ever expected.”

