Maine Health Senior Pharmacy Director Andrea Lai gives Alice Goshorn, 78, of South Portland a COVID-19 vaccination shot inside the former Scarborough Downs horse racing track on Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021. The 30,000 square-foot, makeshift clinic is expected to have the capacity to administer 2,000 shots per day. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in Maine has continued to increase slowly, with tens of thousands of seniors aged 70 and over able to receive first doses over the past few weeks, though many others are still waiting due to short national supply.

Vaccinations have attracted significant attention because most people see them as the eventual avenue to a pre-pandemic normal. But the high demand has also forced some Mainers to go to great lengths to get them with the state yet to define who will fall into future vaccine phases.

As we continue to report on these issues, the Bangor Daily News is looking to track how the process is going by talking with Mainers who have been vaccinated about logistics and how it is changing their lives. Join the conversation by filling out the survey below.

Michael Shepherd

Michael Shepherd joined the Bangor Daily News in 2015 after three years as a reporter at the Kennebec Journal. A Hallowell native who now lives in Augusta, he graduated from the University of Maine in...