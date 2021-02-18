The availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in Maine has continued to increase slowly, with tens of thousands of seniors aged 70 and over able to receive first doses over the past few weeks, though many others are still waiting due to short national supply.

Vaccinations have attracted significant attention because most people see them as the eventual avenue to a pre-pandemic normal. But the high demand has also forced some Mainers to go to great lengths to get them with the state yet to define who will fall into future vaccine phases.

As we continue to report on these issues, the Bangor Daily News is looking to track how the process is going by talking with Mainers who have been vaccinated about logistics and how it is changing their lives. Join the conversation by filling out the survey below.