This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Thursday reported 218 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,2291. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,338 on Wednesday.





A resident in their 40s from Cumberland County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 655.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 43,090, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 42,872 on Wednesday.

Of those, 34,239 have been confirmed positive, while 8,851 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 1.63 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 321.95.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 150.1, up from 144.3 a day ago, down from 217 a week ago and down from 609.7 a month ago. That average, which ticked up Thursday for the first time in weeks, peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,495 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 11.17 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,659), Aroostook (1,247), Cumberland (12,120), Franklin (878), Hancock (866), Kennebec (3,512), Knox (618), Lincoln (554), Oxford (2,136), Penobscot (3,730), Piscataquis (242), Sagadahoc (857), Somerset (1,225), Waldo (568), Washington (698) and York (9,180) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 27,827,801 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 490,717 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.