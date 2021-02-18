Graduating seniors from Maine high schools who are National FFA (Future Farmers of America) Organization members and interested in pursuing a career in farming, agriculture or natural resources are invited to apply for a Ronald P. Guerrette FFA Scholarship through the Maine Community Foundation.

The Guerrette FFA Scholarship Fund provides one $1,000 scholarship per year. The application deadline is March 1. To learn more, visit the statewide scholarships section of MaineCF’s website, www.mainecf.org.

The fund was created in 1998 by friends and family of Ronald P. Guerrette of Caribou to honor his life and work.





Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.