ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk about how citizen science can help promote equity in the science and technology fields from 3–4 p.m. on Monday, March 1.

In this talk, Amara Ifeji will speak to her lived experiences as a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) individual and the marginalization she has faced in nurturing a connection to place and environment. She will talk about how her passion for water justice led her to not only foster this connection herself, but to also serve as a conduit for other BIPOC and female-identifying students.

Ifeji is an undergraduate at Northeastern University and serves as grassroots development coordinator with the Maine Environmental Education Association. She graduated from Bangor High School and has conducted research on water pollution and drinking water issues. She joined the Maine Environmental Changemakers Network, a program of the MEEA, when she was 16. She was recently named a National Geographic Young Explorer, a highly competitive award given to two dozen young people from around the world.





The talk is free and available via Zoom; registration is required. To register and receive connection information, please visit the event webpage at https://umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event/talk-citizen-science-a-means-to-promote-equity-and-inclusion-in-stem/. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.