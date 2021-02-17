This story will be updated.

A new basketball building, three new outdoor artificial turf fields and two new domed facilities are among the highlights of the $110 athletics facilities master plan announced Wednesday by the University of Maine.

The projects were made possible by a $90 million gift made last fall by the Harold Alfond Foundation and $20 million in additional donations that are being sought by the athletics department.







UMaine plans to perform smaller upgrades during the summer of 2021, then intends to begin construction on the new fields in 2022.

Virtually all of UMaine’s athletics facilities are expected to be rebuilt or renovated as part of the comprehensive plan that is expected to energize student-athletes, coaches and fans alike as Black Bear sports move forward.



“For many years our athletes have been performing in outdated and even crumbling, cramped facilities. Thanks to the generosity of the Alfond Foundation and support from university leadership, we will be able to provide the quality of facilities necessary for our Black Bears to compete on a national level,” UMaine director of athletics Ken Ralph said.

One of the newest elements is future construction of the UMaine Multipurpose Center, which will become the new home of Black Bears basketball. The building will be located in the parking lot area behind the south end zone of Morse Field at Alfond Stadium. It will have locker rooms, team offices, lounges and film rooms, a sports medicine center, administrative offices and the Bear Necessities Fan Shop.

The facility also will be the site of a new strength and conditioning center to be used by all teams.

The project calls for construction of new artificial turf playing fields for the women’s soccer, softball and field hockey teams. Those are the priority items for the first phase of the work as they address UMaine’s need to comply with Title IX, the federal law that requires that women be provided with equitable opportunities to participate in sports, including access to facilities.



Also scheduled as part of the plan is a new artificial surface at Mahaney Diamond and upgrades to the Mahaney Clubhouse and construction of two enclosed domed buildings. The Speed Dome will encompass 100,000 square feet and will house A 100-yard synthetic turf field and a 300-meter track.

Another dome that is 60 percent larger than the existing Mahaney Dome, also will be constructed.

Renovations to the Memorial Gym complex will include improvements to Wallace Pool and new locker rooms for the swim teams, along with locker rooms for field hockey and women’s soccer and upgrades to staff offices.

UMaine’s plan for Alfond Stadium is to make it a more intimate venue by removing the track, closing in the building on one end zone and moving the seating closer to the field.

The football team also will be the beneficiary of a new locker room and offices in the multipurpose center.

Alfond Arena is slated for changes that will include expansion of the Shawn Walsh Hockey Center with new locker rooms for the men’s and women’s hockey teams, a strength and conditioning facility and new offices and film rooms.

“We are going to build outstanding athletic facilities to support our Black Bear athletes and students and youth from all over the state,” UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said. “Wins for our athletic program and all the work we do to advance the initiatives supported by the Harold Alfond Foundation will include inclusion and community building.

