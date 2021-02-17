AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills has extended the state of civil emergency in Maine through March 18.

Nearly every other state has an ongoing emergency declaration, according to the National Governors Association.

“Maine continues to see improved public health metrics as we turn the corner on recent surges. It’s important still, as we confront a variant of the virus and as we work around the clock to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible, that Maine people continue to be careful,” Mills, a Democrat, said.





A state of civil emergency allows Maine to deploy all available tools to respond to and contain COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.