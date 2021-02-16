Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has put health care providers “on notice” about following Maine’s eligibility requirements when they administer the coronavirus vaccine.

In a press release sent out late Tuesday, Frey said that he had knowledge that some vaccines in Maine had been given to ineligible individuals, and that his office would consider pursuing legal action against providers who engaged in that practice. Citing Maine’s low supply of vaccines, the release stated that anyone administering vaccines was expected to follow Maine’s eligibility guidelines, given that the vaccines are paid for with public funding and given to providers free of charge.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine are health care personnel who are patient facing or needed to preserve critical health care services, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, public-facing public safety personnel, COVID-19 response personnel, and those aged 70 and over.





“Administering the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who do not meet these criteria could form the basis for excluding providers from the [Maine Immunization Program], limiting the quantity of vaccine doses providers receive in the future, or imposing other sanctions,” the press release said. “All providers are hereby put on notice that they must carefully adhere to all applicable requirements and not administer the COVID-19 vaccine to any individual who does not meet the eligibility criteria.”