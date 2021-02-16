Recognizing diversity is an essential element of academic excellence, the University of Maine at Augusta is offering Equity and Inclusion scholarships to students whose academic achievement and varied experiences will enhance and enrich the education of all UMA students and the institution’s educational mission.

Equity and Inclusion Scholars may receive up to four years of funding, provided they continuously enroll each fall and spring semester in either full or part-time study in a graduate or undergraduate program and maintain the minimum GPA requirements of the scholarship.

“We are excited to provide this new scholarship opportunity,” stated UMA President Rebecca Wyke. “This continues UMA’s long-standing reputation as a welcoming learning community.”





“This scholarship provides benefits beyond the monetary assistance to the students,” said Susan Baker, UMA professor of science and co-chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, “We all gain when there are opportunities to engage with a diverse community of all abilities, races, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, nationalities, religious traditions, socioeconomic classes and ages.”

Scholarship funds may be used to cover education related expenses, including tuition and fees. UMA anticipates awarding two graduate and five undergraduate Equity and Inclusion Scholarships each year. Award amounts for full-time graduate students will be $3,000 ($1,500/semester) and part-time graduate students are eligible to receive $1,500 ($750/semester). Those in full-time undergraduate programs will be eligible to receive $4,000 ($2,000/semester) and part-time undergraduate students $2,000 ($1,000/semester).

The application deadline is March 15 and scholarships will be awarded beginning fall 2021. For complete scholarship details and to complete the application, visit uma.edu/eischolarship.