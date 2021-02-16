When Aging Well in Waldo County began in 2017 and was admitted to the age-friendly network in Maine, a county-wide survey was conducted to assess county assets and needs. The No. 1 need reported in a database of over 1,000 respondents was transportation. While Midcoast Public Transportation is a huge asset, the services provided are mostly limited to regular business hours. It was clear that AWWC would need to follow the example of other Maine communities offering an all-volunteer neighbor-to-neighbor type of transportation program.

Prior to the pandemic, a dedicated transportation committee had shaped a plan, which came to be called “Gift of a Lift” or GOAL. Volunteer drivers could register to drive at their convenience; registered drivers would submit their need for a ride. Either by software or by a volunteer, drivers and riders would be matched. The software development was gifted to AWWC, the grant money was in the bank and then the pandemic hit, putting everything on hold.



The mission of GOAL is to enrich our communities by matching volunteer drivers with those who do not drive. Rides can be for appointments but also for shopping, classes, exercise, socializing, or for volunteering. Eventually hoping to serve all of Waldo County, the GOAL committee is seeking volunteers, especially representing different regions of the county to work on this committee, recruit, and train drivers. For the near future, all meetings will be on Zoom. A strong committee and a comprehensive program will be a great resource for people 50 and over. Interested persons and town officials can contact Waldo County Commissioner Betty Johnson either at betjohnson@tidewater.net or 207-323-3767.