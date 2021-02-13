The University of Maine men’s basketball team has opted out of the remainder of the 2020–21 season due to challenges related to COVID-19.

Team members discussed their concerns over a span of several days before making the final decision on Friday.

“Our players’ safety and well-being will always come first,” head coach Richard Barron said. “We simply could not safely put a team on the floor over the next few weeks or safely return players to playing after over six weeks off. Despite the challenges we’ve faced this year, we remain grateful for the opportunities we have here at UMaine and eagerly look forward to representing Black Bear Nation again soon.”





The men’s basketball team had a 2-7 overall record (2-6 in America East) and had not been cleared for practice or competition since Jan. 17 because of issues relating to the pandemic.



UMaine is the first America East men’s program to withdraw from play this season. The women’s programs from three schools, Vermont, Maryland Baltimore County and Hartford, all have elected to end their seasons.

President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and Director of Athletics Ken Ralph were informed of the decision by the UMaine men’s team and athletic administrators met to map out a plan to support the student-athletes for the rest of the academic year.

“For the last several months, our athletic administrators, especially Director of Athletics Ken Ralph, and our training staff, especially Ryan Taylor and Bryan Schopieray, have all worked tirelessly to give us the opportunity to compete,” Barron said. “In addition, many others on our campus from team physicians to our Emergency Operations Center members have also worked very hard to allow for us to play. I want to thank everyone for their efforts. Despite the outcome, those efforts were worth it and gave us a chance to pursue our passion. We are all grateful.”

Ralph said he supports the team’s decision and stressed that their health and well-being are the most important aspects.



“With the constant interruptions to their season, it would be tough to prepare again for the rigors of Division I competition,” Ralph said. “Without knowing when we may be cleared to field a team again, we must also be fair to the other league members as they look to schedule the remainder of their seasons. I am proud of the way our team handled the challenges of this year and I know they will come back stronger next season.”

Ferrini-Munday also expressed her support for the decision to halt the season.

“Athletics at UMaine will always be about more than just wins and losses,” she said. “Our Black Bears have inspired us all with how hard they have practiced and prepared for competition at the highest level while maturely contending with pandemic-related protocols and uncertainty.”

