Anyone who has driven on Interstate 95 in Maine over the past few years has seen them. In many cases, they probably elicited a chuckle as you drove past.
They’re not from a witty business, a sarcastic motorist or mischievous Maine wildlife, however. They’re the clever, punny phrases that Maine Department of Transportation staff have programmed into the electronic signs that dot the hundreds of miles of federal highway that fall under their jurisdiction. And, in more recent years, they’ve been accompanied by equally funny and pun-tastic social media posts on Maine DOT’s Facebook and Instagram.
Whenever there’s notable weather, a holiday, major sporting event or even just a typical weekend, DOT spokesperson Paul Merrill and his team have a carefully crafted, no more than 48-character statement for the occasion.
Emily Burnham
Emily Burnham is a Maine native and proud Bangorian, covering business, the arts, restaurants and the culture and history of the Bangor region.
More by Emily Burnham