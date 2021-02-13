University of Maine Cooperative Extension Penobscot County 4-H is offering a short-term special interest club for youth in grades 3–8 who enjoy the outdoors. The club starts Feb. 27 and continues meeting on various Saturday mornings through late spring.

The “Outdoor Adventure 4-H SPIN Club” brings together youth and experienced outdoor leaders to explore the natural world through hiking, observation and discussion. Parents or guardians may attend if group size does not exceed Maine CDC guidelines. Masks will be required.

The club is $1 to join and youth must enroll in 4-H to participate; registration is required. Register and find additional details about the club on the UMaine Extension Penobscot County 4-H webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/penobscot/2021/02/08/outdoorspin/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Emily Mott at 207-942-7396 or emily.j.mott@maine.edu.