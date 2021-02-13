BELFAST — Registration is now open for an online workshop, Perfecting Your Pitch, offered March 5 through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast.

The online program, part of the Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, is from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom. The cost is $75 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.

This interactive professional development program for nonprofits and entrepreneurs alike will prepare participants to deliver their pitch with confidence and make a lasting impression. Whether it happens virtually or in-person, the success of these interactions often happens in the first few moments. This program will provide specific actions, exercises and stories to help participants learn how to maximize their virtual presence, deliver an effective elevator speech or pitch, create a lasting impression and build their virtual brand.





Program presenter Tom Dowd (also known as “Transformation Tom”) received a communication degree from the University of Delaware. He is a prize-winning speaker, and an award-winning and Amazon best-selling author, trainer and coach. As a member of Toastmasters International, National Speakers Association, Maine Career Development Association, and Maine Adult Education Association, Dowd has exhibited consistent professional success with a growth mindset. Dowd utilized his more than 30 years of experience in the financial and customer service industry to start Thomas Dowd Professional Development and Coaching, LLC, where he helps people to creatively find their own paths to success.

Participants will earn a UMaine certificate of completion and 2 contact hours are available.

For information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Michelle Patten at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002. For more information about upcoming professional development programs or to register, go online. Early registration is recommended as spots are limited. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available for people who live or work in Knox or Waldo County.