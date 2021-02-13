Hospice of Southern Maine (HSM) is pleased to welcome Dr. Mark Wrona, a palliative care physician at New England Cancer Specialists, to its Board of Directors.

“Dr. Wrona has worked closely with Hospice of Southern Maine for a number of years, and we’re excited to expand that relationship as we welcome him to our Board of Directors,” said Paul Wolf, chair of Hospice of Southern Maine’s Board of Directors. “His work in palliative care aligns with the work we do at Hospice of Southern Maine and we look forward to having his insight on the board.”

Dr. Wrona is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Hospice & Palliative Medicine, with a particular interest in pain management, palliative care and advanced care planning. He attended the University of Maryland School of Medicine before moving to Maine for medical residency training at Maine Medical Center. Dr. Wrona is a resident of Falmouth.





“It is a privilege to care for the patients of New England Cancer Specialists, and I know that the care teams at Hospice of Southern Maine are also working to ensure the best quality of life for their patients,” said Dr. Wrona. “It seems like a natural fit to expand my relationship with Hospice of Southern Maine, and joining the board of directors has already given me an opportunity to do so.”