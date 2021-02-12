Do you have a special talent or hobby you’re willing to share with your community? Do you want to make extra money doing something you already love to do? Piscataquis Valley Adult Education Cooperative is seeking dynamic and talented enrichment instructors for our Spring/Summer 2021 Enrichment Program. Enrichment classes are non-academic and the only qualification is a willingness to share your expertise. Some examples of popular enrichment course topics include (but aren’t limited to): arts and crafts, music/dance, cooking, photography, current events/history and more. The possibilities are endless!

Details: Please schedule your classes to start no earlier than Monday, April 26 and end no later than Friday, July 16. You can schedule your 1-, 2-, 4, 6- or 8-week class to start anytime within those dates; you don’t have to start in April. Daytime classes can be scheduled Monday to Thursday at PHEC in Dover and Thursday and Friday afternoons in Dexter, and evening classes can be scheduled Monday to Thursday in Dover-Foxcroft and Tuesday and Thursday in Dexter. We are particularly interested in finding new instructors for our Dexter site, located in the Millworks Building across from Shop n’ Save. Course proposals are due by Tuesday, March 2. All course proposals will be reviewed and selected for consideration by PVAEC Director Carolyn Haskell.

COVID-19 Considerations: All PHEC (Dover-Foxcroft) classes will be held in the gym to accommodate for physical distancing and limited seating capacity at our Dexter and Dover-Foxcroft sites. Last fall, PVAEC purchased picnic tables for outdoor classes when appropriate (weather permitting). PVAEC requires all students and staff to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing at all of our facilities, and will continue as long as the CDC recommends doing so. The health and safety of our staff and students is our top priority, and all classes are subject to being rescheduled and/or canceled at short notice.





For more information, or to apply to teach, please go to https://pvaec.maineadulted.org/news/ or contact PVAEC Administrative Assistant Hilda Roberts at 207-564-6525 or hroberts@pvaec.org.