A coronavirus outbreak that started late last month at a Farmington nursing home has infected nearly 30 people.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reported that 19 residents and 10 staff at Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center have tested positive so far.

The outbreak there began late last month, when a newly admitted resident tested positive for the virus. That resident had tested negative prior being admitted, according to the newspaper.





Orchard Park has closed to new admissions and most visitors while it grapples with the outbreak.

It’s the latest nursing home to report an outbreak in recent weeks. In Belfast, Harbor Hill Center and the Commons at Tall Pines, which was the site of a deadly outbreak last year, have both reported outbreaks.

But Maine nursing homes have been seeing fewer cases and deaths in recent weeks. The state saw 14 new COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities from Jan. 21 through Feb. 4, down from 21 during the previous two-week period. It’s a promising sign for nursing homes, which have seen some of the worst outbreaks and a majority of the state’s virus deaths.