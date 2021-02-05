A coronavirus outbreak at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast is under investigation after seven people tested positive for the virus, the Maine Center of Disease Control announced Thursday.

Four residents and three staff members have been infected since the outbreak started on Jan. 22, VillageSoup reported.

“We have diligently followed [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services protocols and guidelines] and in many cases, have gotten out in front of public health guidelines, adopting even more stringent infection precautions than were recommended at the time,” Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer at GenesisHealth — who runs the facility — told VillageSoup.





As of Friday, Kennebec County has recorded 3,313 coronavirus cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic reached Maine in March.